VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Trading Down 2.2%

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.82, approximately 66,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

