Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.60. Vipshop shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 208,001 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,848,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 6,721,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 372,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

