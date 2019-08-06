Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 16,400 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.16% of J M Smucker worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.08. 37,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

