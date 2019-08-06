Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 18,300 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $45,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,158,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Biogen by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,113,000 after acquiring an additional 746,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,804. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

