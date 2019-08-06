Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of AutoZone worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $2,900,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $4,822,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 136.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 61.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock traded up $20.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,082.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,316. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,132.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total transaction of $255,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock worth $35,293,228 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

