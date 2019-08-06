Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $32.45 Million Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

