Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $76,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% in the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,524 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $154.84. 66,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,850. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $152.83 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.62.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

