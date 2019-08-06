Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 6,600 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.58. 24,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,694. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

