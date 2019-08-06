Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 166,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,844,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,538,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,992 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,302,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.