Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.22% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $36,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,194,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,536,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,410,000 after purchasing an additional 475,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,274,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,912.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $476,869 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $88.37. 53,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,925. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.93.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

