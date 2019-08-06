Vision Capital Corp Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,000. SL Green Realty accounts for 5.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.14% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,769,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 259.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. 13,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,980. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.36%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

