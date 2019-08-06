VMware’s (VMW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research restated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on VMware from $201.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.23.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.39. 835,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VMware has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,727,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of VMware by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,455 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

