Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €184.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €184.21 ($214.20).

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of VOW3 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €142.94 ($166.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €150.80. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52-week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

