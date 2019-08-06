Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

In related news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 479,079.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 115,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,979 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

