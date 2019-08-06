Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.56 ($107.63).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €67.74 ($78.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 12-month high of €130.25 ($151.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is €67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

