Wall Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,291,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 314,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 86,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,954. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

