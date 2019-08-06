Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. 3,171,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,925. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

