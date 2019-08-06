Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 7.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $139.63. 3,472,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

