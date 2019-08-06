Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after acquiring an additional 896,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $255.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

