Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) VP James Little Sells 10,000 Shares

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) VP James Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $897,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. 737,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 625,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

