We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $239.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,417,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

