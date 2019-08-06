Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 2,116 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 961,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 116,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 195,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,864,446. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

