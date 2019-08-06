Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cinemark (CNK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) recently:

8/2/2019 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2019 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Cinemark is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,407,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

