Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NCR (NCR)

7/31/2019 – NCR was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/29/2019 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NCR’s first-quarter 2019 results were hurt by foreign exchange headwinds, as significant revenues are generated from outside the United States. The company is affected by a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition. Growing competition from companies like Diebold in ATM manufacturing, and Fidelity in financial services is a major concern. However, significant benefits from JetPay acquisition are boosting the top line. NCR continues to focus on cost saving initiatives, which are expected to result in considerable savings in 2019. Moreover, with a diverse self-service portfolio and associated benefits (cost and time savings), we believe that it is poised for solid growth. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

NYSE NCR opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in NCR by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 288,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

