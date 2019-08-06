Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.52.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ WB traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,036. Weibo has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

