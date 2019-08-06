Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) will report $375.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Weight Watchers International reported sales of $409.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weight Watchers International.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

WW stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

