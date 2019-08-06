Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 1,278,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,302,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

