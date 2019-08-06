Wells Fargo & Co Trims Athene (NYSE:ATH) Target Price to $50.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,508. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $831,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth $490,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $6,905,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 1.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,175,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.