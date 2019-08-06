Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Wesco Aircraft to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Wesco Aircraft stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,022. Wesco Aircraft has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

