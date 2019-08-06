Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

NYSE WLK opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.