Westport Innovations (WPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.51 million.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.