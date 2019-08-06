Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. 859,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89.

