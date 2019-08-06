Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,200. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

