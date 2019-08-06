Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $141,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,086. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

