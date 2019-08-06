Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $185,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 482,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 2,509,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,823. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.