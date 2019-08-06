Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,226.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 70.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $383.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.40.

Shares of MSG traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,515. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $240.33 and a 1-year high of $321.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.28.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.06 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.