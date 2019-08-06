Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,996,000.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

NUVA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. 7,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,484. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

