Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $2.61 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.68. 41,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,440. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

