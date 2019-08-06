Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 10,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in ResMed were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $467,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $729,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $12,959,628. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

