Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

UPS stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. 178,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,794. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

