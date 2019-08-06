Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2,768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.42. The company had a trading volume of 172,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

