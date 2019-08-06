Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6,770.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,540,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858,733 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6,809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 521,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 514,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 196,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

