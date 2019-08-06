Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

