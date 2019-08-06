Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.82. The company had a trading volume of 69,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.