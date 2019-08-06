Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,549 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $134.11. 75,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.