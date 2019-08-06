Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. 48,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

In other news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $1,110,559.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

