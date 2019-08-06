Weybosset Research & Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. 11,651,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,852,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

