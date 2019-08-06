Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $25.27. Weyco Group shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WEYS. BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.08%.

In related news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Allison Woss sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $85,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyco Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Weyco Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

