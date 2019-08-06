Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.12. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 3,193,315 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.