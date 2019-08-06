Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given a $178.00 Price Target at Longbow Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has been given a $178.00 price objective by Longbow Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 578,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,001. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $152.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

